Where you can cool off on the hottest day of the year so far

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 90s and possibly even break records.

Check the latest forecast details

It will be the hottest day of the year so far in 2020.

Due to COVID-19, finding a place to cool off is a bit more limited than in previous years.

The Cleveland Metroparks opened its swimming areas last week.

Guarded swim hours for Edgewater and Huntington beaches will be in effect on weekends.

You can check hours here.

Get out on the water, this weekend! Water rentals at Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store are now available on a limited basis including stand-up paddleboards, #kayaks and tandem kayaks. Book online at https://t.co/m1oEfZntiD. 🚣‍♀️ #TimeToExplore pic.twitter.com/s0HJTtbIQZ — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) June 6, 2020

You can also rent kayaks and paddleboards at Hinckley Lake with an online reservation.

Cleveland’s outdoor pools are not opening this summer, but some local communities opted to continue with pool season under the state safety guidelines.

The Rocky River pool opened Monday.

They’re recommending people make reservations because they are limiting the capacity to help with social distancing.

They also have a “Bring your own chair” policy.

More information here.

Check with your local pool to see if they’re open and if so, what COVID-19 restrictions are in place.