(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million after a winning ticket was sold in Washington for Monday night’s drawing.

The single ticket matched the white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7 to win the prize pot worth $754.6 million or a $407.2 million cash value.

Other tickets hit it big for the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history including five tickets (MI-2, NY-3) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

One ticket in Texas matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win after more than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $21.1 million in Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year.