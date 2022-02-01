Where were the Cleveland snow plows? I-Team followed their trails

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered records showing where Cleveland plows went and when during the last big snowstorm.

Many viewers complained that it took too long to get a city plow on your street. We requested the records from devices tracking the plows and followed the trails.

To track the trucks, the I-Team obtained nearly 400 pages of records from during and just after the big storm last month.

The records show where the plows went, what time they spent there, and when they were not plowing.

The I-Team paid particular attention to trucks shown for long periods of time at places like the main city maintenance garage. The records show one truck spent five hours there, went back on the street for 15 minutes, then came back to the garage for another three hours.

We noticed another plow spent nearly 12 hours in the shop and off the roads and another spent nearly five hours in for repairs.

But, the records also show plow trucks rolling around the clock east side, west side and downtown.

We reached out to the city about what we saw and what city managers learned looking back.

Bonnie Teeuwen, Cleveland’s Chief Operating Officer, said managers determined the routes for the trucks need to be updated to start hitting side streets earlier. That should have an impact on how long it will take to clear the streets.

Teeuwen said, “It’ll be a shorter time period than what we have in the past. We’re going to overlap the start of the residential with the completion of the primary, the main streets.”

As for those trucks stopped by long maintenance delays, the city says some of that cannot be avoided with heavy equipment and brutal weather.

Teeuwen said, “The trucks are working 24 hours. We have three shifts assigned to each piece of equipment.”

The city said, as of late Tuesday, nine plow trucks were down for repair. However, about half were expected to be back in service by the end of the day on Wednesday, hours before the next round of snow.

The city just set up a website so that you can find out where the plows are as the snow is falling.