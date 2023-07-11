SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – Seattle is the place to be Tuesday for Major League Baseball fans!

Players from the American League and National League will go head-to-head at T-Mobile Park for this year’s All-Star Game.

If you can’t be in Seattle, you can watch the game on FOX 8 News starting at 8 p.m. ET. FOX’s national broadcast begins at 7 p.m.

This is the first time the game has returned to the Emerald City in 22 years, and only the third time ever.

MLB says this new generation of All-Stars will take MLB to new heights “with more on-field energy and excitement than ever before.”

You can learn more about the game’s starting pitchers and line-up, here.

You can also learn more about the history of the game, here.