CLEVELAND (WJW) — City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others.

The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.

Attendees should bring copies of their electric, natural gas, sewer and water utility bills and proof of household income like a paystub, Social Security statement or their most recent tax filing to determine eligibility for assistance.

Residents may qualify for more than one assistance program, so attendees are encouraged to bring photocopies of other personal documents such as:

Birth certificate(s)

A driver’s license or state ID

Supplemental Medical Insurance

Social Security card

Lease agreement (for renters)

Eligible customers can sign up for a variety of assistance programs at the fair, like Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Affordability Program, which takes 40% off sewer bills, or the Crisis Assistance Program, which gives a $300 credit on sewer bills. Learn more about the district’s cost-saving programs here.

The credits were added in 2013, and the Affordability Program was enhanced this year “so more customers would be eligible,” Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells, sewer district CEO, is quoted in a news release.

The resource fair was coordinated by Cleveland city councilmembers Kerry Cormack, Ward 3; Jasmin Santana, Ward 14; and Jenny Spencer, Ward 15; and with local utility services including the sewer district; the city’s Division of Water; Cleveland Public Power; Dominion Energy; FirstEnergy; CHN Housing Partners; Step Forward; and Community Housing Solutions.

“We know that some of those in our community are experiencing financial challenges to pay their bills, so we want to provide any resource that may help,” city councilmember Jasmin Santana, Ward 14, is quoted in a news release.

The last resource fair of the year is set for Oct. 29 at the Donna Smallwood Activities Center in Parma. Details have yet to be announced.