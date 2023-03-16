**For more on the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cleveland, watch the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – They’re not just a St. Patrick’s Day necessity — corned beef sandwiches are a Cleveland staple.

Destination Cleveland has compiled a list of spots to find the best salty, savory sandwiches filled with red brisket piled high. And they’re available all year long!

Check out their list below:

Tal’s Bakery & Deli

5747 Ridge Road in Parma

Tal’s Square Deal was founded in 1946 by Joseph Tal Sr. and his wife, Bernadine. The store on Cleveland’s west side is known for its corned beef, according to Destination Cleveland.

Lehman’s Deli

24961 Detroit Road in Westlake

Lehman’s Deli cooks their own roast beef, corned beef, pastrami, chicken breast and turkey breast and bakes almost all the desserts in our store. The deli makes over 140 different soups with nearly 100 different sandwiches on the menu. The deli has been in business for 35 years.

Mister Brisket, Inc.

2156 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights

Mister Brisket, Inc. is a butcher shop that specializes in USDA Prime and Wagyu Beef plus Deli Sandwiches. Mister Brisket, Inc. was founded in 1974 in Cleveland Heights.

Joe’s Deli & Restaurant

19215 Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River

Whether you enjoy Lebanese cuisine, stacked sandwiches or an array of daily specials, Joe’s Deli is the place for you. And don’t forget about the award-winning deli’s corned beef hash.

Karl’s Inn of the Barristers

1264 West 3rd Street in Cleveland

Karl’s Inn of the Barristers serves deli sandwiches, breakfast, lunch and has a full-service bar!

The Rowley Inn

1104 Rowley Avenue in Cleveland

This neighborhood bar is a food-driven place with local brews and dishes with a Cleveland twist.

Danny’s Deli

1658 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland

Danny’s Deli is a lunch and breakfast spot hat is the perfect place to stop for some St. Patrick’s Day grub!

Lucky’s Cafe

777 Starkweather Avenue in Cleveland

Lucky’s Cafe has a mission to provide the community with food, pastry and bread that are made by hand with care and attention to quality, using the freshest of ingredients.

Slyman’s

3106 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland

Slyman’s is the “Home of the biggest and best coned beef,” according to the Slyman’s website.

Flannery’s Pub

Flannery’s Pub is located in downtown Cleveland, near where the St. Patricks Day parade will be held! The menu features traditional Irish recipes as well as a selection of American comfort foods, all made from scratch.

Corky & Lenny’s

27091 Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere

Corky & Lenny’s has been a landmark destination in the deli business for 55 years. They offer full-service dining, take-out and catering for all occasions.