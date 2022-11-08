OHIO (WJW) — After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says it was a normal Election Day, with turnout better than four years ago.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m., and polls close at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, once every polling location has been confirmed as closed, county boards of elections will begin tabulating results. Results start registering shortly after, but many races aren’t called the night of.

There are several ways to get up-to-date election results on races including for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat, the Ohio gubernatorial term and hundreds of local issues and races.

Those include:

All results are unofficial until a final official canvass is completed and the election is certified by the Ohio Secretary of State within 20 days of the election.