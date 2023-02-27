Attached Video: IHOP makes Wayne’s birthday wish come true
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s almost time to enjoy National Pancake Day with free pancakes!
Celebrate National Pancake Day with IHOP this year on February 28 with a free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes.
IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years and has been serving customers for 65 years, according to a press release from IHOP.
This yearly tradition is a dine-in-only deal that lasts one day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each guest is limited to one short stack of buttermilk pancakes.