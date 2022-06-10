CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures are on the rise!

Cleveland’s summer outdoor pools and spray parks are open from the second weekend in June through the second weekend in August, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Johnston Park spray basin: East 147th Street and Seville Avenue.

Crossburn Park spray basin: Crossburn Avenue near West 130th Street.

Dove Park spray basin: East 102nd Street and Dove Avenue.

Easton Park spray basin: East 88th Street, south of Kinsman Road.

Emery Park spray basin: West 130th Street, south of Interstate 71.

Fairview Park spray basin: West 38th Street and Franklin Boulevard.

Forest Hills Park pool: 12310 Arlington Ave.

Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.

Gawron Park spray basin: East 136th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Glendale Park pool: 3813 East 149th St.

Grant Playground spray basin: East 39th Street and Central Avenue.

Grdina Playground spray basin: East 61st Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Greenwood Park pool: 2220 West 38th St.

Groton Park spray basin: Groton Road, south of Green Road.

Halloran Park pool and spray basin: 3550 West 117th St.

Herman Park spray basin: West 60th Street and Herman Avenue

Impett Park pool: 3207 West 153rd St.

Irma Park East spray basin: East 74th Street and Irma Avenue.

James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.

Kerruish Park pool: 17218 Tarkington Ave.

Lake Park pool: 1341 West 85th St.

League Park spray basin: East 66th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Lincoln Park pool: 1200 Starkweather Ave.

Loew Park pool: 4741 West 32nd St.

Luke Easter Park pool: 3165 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Mercedes Cotner Park spray basin: West 95th Street, south of Denison Avenue.

Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.

Michael Zone Recreation Center spray basin: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Moulton/Scoutway Park spray basin: East 115th Street and Moulton Avenue.

Neff Park pool: East 193rd Street and Bella Drive.

RJ Taylor Park spray basin: Melville Road and Nottingham Road.

Roberto Clemente Park spray basin: West 38th Street and Seymour Avenue.

Rockefeller Park spray basin: East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sunrise Park pool: 3521 West 95th St.

Trent Park spray basin: West 40th Street and Trent Avenue.

Mark Tromba Park pool: 16411 Mandalay Ave.

Warsaw Park pool: 4021 East 64th St.

Woodland Recreation Center pool: 9206 Woodland Ave.