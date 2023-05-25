[In the player above, watch a FOX 8 I-Team investigation into a downtown Cleveland parking company overcharging in error.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A newly renovated parking garage reopening this week will add 687 more parking spots to downtown Cleveland.

JACK Cleveland Casino’s JACK North Garage at the corner of West Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street is opening to the public on Friday, May 26, according to a news release from the gaming company.

The garage offers hourly parking and a monthly rate of $150 for downtown workers to park between 6 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.