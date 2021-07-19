Where to celebrate Christmas in July in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Christmastime is here … or, at least, Christmas in July time is here.

The holiday that no one actually asked for is being celebrated this weekend in Northeast Ohio with plenty of cheer for kids and kids-at-heart alike.

Here’s a roundup of some of the local festivities below:

Santa’s Summer Stop – Dairy Queen, 5342 Ridge Road, Parma

Sunday, July 25

Kids under 18 score a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone after taking pictures with the man in white and red. Patrons are asked to social distance and the event is free and open to all running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find our more about the event right here.

Elf signing – A Christmas Story House, 3159 West 11th Street

Saturday, July 24

Come out to Cleveland’s favorite famous movie house to meet one of the department store elves from the holiday classic. Find our more in the Facebook post below:

GLBC’s Christmas in July at Progressive Field

Thursday, July 22

The Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Christmas in July event tradition is going big this year, moving from the brewpub to Progressive Field. Baseball and beer fans can enjoy the company’s season Christmas Ale on tap throughout the stadium during the Indians game. People are also asked to dress up for the holiday.

Christmas in July at Castle Noel – 260 South Court Street, Medina

This weekend, Castle Noel is offering guests a chance to tour its Christmas-themed space, play alien mini-golf and also take a ride on a Euclid Beach rocket car. Santa may even be on hand as well. Reservations are required, and you can find out more about events right here and right here.

Christmas in July at North Coast Harbor – Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Saturday, July 24

The city of Cleveland is co-hosting its first ever family-friendly Christmas in July event, packed full of food trucks, Santa sightings and a double Christmas movie showing. Find out more about the free event that runs from noon to 10 p.m. right here.

The Littlest Heroes’ Christmas in July 5K Run – Edgewater Park

Friday, July 23

Those looking to celebrate Christmas in July while supporting a good cause should look no further than this event, which raises money for kids with cancer. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the top pavillion of Edgewater Park. Find out more about the 5K run/1 mile walk right here.