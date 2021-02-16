Where people in Cleveland are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Cleveland are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Cleveland between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#50. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 188

– Migration from Terre Haute to Cleveland: 35 (#30 most common destination from Terre Haute)

– Net migration: 153 to Terre Haute

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#49. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 191

– Migration from Warner Robins to Cleveland: 16 (#70 most common destination from Warner Robins)

– Net migration: 175 to Warner Robins

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#48. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2014-2018: 197

– Migration from Greensboro to Cleveland: 41 (#74 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 156 to Greensboro

Max Pixel

#47. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 203

– Migration from Milwaukee to Cleveland: 106 (#70 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Net migration: 97 to Milwaukee

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#46. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2014-2018: 203

– Migration from South Bend to Cleveland: 132 (#28 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 71 to South Bend

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#45. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Hartford in 2014-2018: 204

– Migration from Hartford to Cleveland: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)

– Net migration: 7 to Hartford

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 220

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Cleveland: 0

– Net migration: 220 to Hilton Head Island

David Wilson // Flickr

#43. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 223

– Migration from Knoxville to Cleveland: 94 (#50 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 129 to Knoxville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 235

– Migration from Boston to Cleveland: 398 (#62 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 163 to Cleveland

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 238

– Migration from St. Louis to Cleveland: 219 (#78 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 19 to St. Louis

Wikicommons

#40. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to State College in 2014-2018: 247

– Migration from State College to Cleveland: 7 (#113 most common destination from State College)

– Net migration: 240 to State College

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#39. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 253

– Migration from Jacksonville to Cleveland: 29 (#182 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 224 to Jacksonville

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 255

– Migration from Dallas to Cleveland: 516 (#66 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 261 to Cleveland

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#37. Springfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 297

– Migration from Springfield to Cleveland: 288 (#4 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 9 to Springfield

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#36. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 330

– Migration from Cape Coral to Cleveland: 168 (#30 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 162 to Cape Coral

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Erie in 2014-2018: 347

– Migration from Erie to Cleveland: 361 (#3 most common destination from Erie)

– Net migration: 14 to Cleveland

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#34. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 356

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Cleveland: 315 (#59 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 41 to Virginia Beach

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 375

– Migration from North Port to Cleveland: 248 (#24 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 127 to North Port

f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 379

– Migration from Denver to Cleveland: 162 (#93 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 217 to Denver

Famartin // Wikicommons

#31. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 381

– Migration from Baltimore to Cleveland: 194 (#86 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 187 to Baltimore

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#30. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 401

– Migration from San Francisco to Cleveland: 435 (#54 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 34 to Cleveland

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#29. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Wheeling in 2014-2018: 408

– Migration from Wheeling to Cleveland: 84 (#10 most common destination from Wheeling)

– Net migration: 324 to Wheeling

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 413

– Migration from Charlotte to Cleveland: 296 (#57 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 117 to Charlotte

randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 437

– Migration from Las Vegas to Cleveland: 252 (#59 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 185 to Las Vegas

Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 437

– Migration from Seattle to Cleveland: 339 (#71 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 98 to Seattle

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 468

– Migration from Ann Arbor to Cleveland: 212 (#18 most common destination from Ann Arbor)

– Net migration: 256 to Ann Arbor

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#24. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 475

– Migration from Minneapolis to Cleveland: 207 (#73 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 268 to Minneapolis

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 492

– Migration from Nashville to Cleveland: 115 (#89 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 377 to Nashville

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#22. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 538

– Migration from Raleigh to Cleveland: 76 (#86 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 462 to Raleigh

skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 589

– Migration from Houston to Cleveland: 447 (#67 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 142 to Houston

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 627

– Migration from Orlando to Cleveland: 198 (#78 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 429 to Orlando

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 643

– Migration from Miami to Cleveland: 503 (#58 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 140 to Miami

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 652

– Migration from Tampa to Cleveland: 634 (#35 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 18 to Tampa

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 777

– Migration from Los Angeles to Cleveland: 508 (#85 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 269 to Los Angeles

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 804

– Migration from Philadelphia to Cleveland: 611 (#53 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 193 to Philadelphia

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 875

– Migration from Detroit to Cleveland: 910 (#23 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 35 to Cleveland

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 958

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Cleveland: 1,213 (#10 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 255 to Cleveland

DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 961

– Migration from Phoenix to Cleveland: 239 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 722 to Phoenix

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 977

– Migration from Washington to Cleveland: 933 (#54 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 44 to Washington

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 1,095

– Migration from New York to Cleveland: 1,534 (#66 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 439 to Cleveland

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,112

– Migration from Atlanta to Cleveland: 876 (#50 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 236 to Atlanta

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Youngstown in 2014-2018: 1,155

– Migration from Youngstown to Cleveland: 1,815 (#2 most common destination from Youngstown)

– Net migration: 660 to Cleveland

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Canton in 2014-2018: 1,190

– Migration from Canton to Cleveland: 1,392 (#2 most common destination from Canton)

– Net migration: 202 to Cleveland

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dayton, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2014-2018: 1,310

– Migration from Dayton to Cleveland: 552 (#7 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 758 to Dayton

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Mansfield in 2014-2018: 1,326

– Migration from Mansfield to Cleveland: 667 (#2 most common destination from Mansfield)

– Net migration: 659 to Mansfield

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,515

– Migration from Chicago to Cleveland: 1,366 (#50 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 149 to Chicago

Canva

#4. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 2,717

– Migration from Cincinnati to Cleveland: 1,481 (#6 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 1,236 to Cincinnati

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#3. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2014-2018: 2,922

– Migration from Toledo to Cleveland: 1,219 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)

– Net migration: 1,703 to Toledo

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 6,338

– Migration from Columbus to Cleveland: 3,129 (#3 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 3,209 to Columbus

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#1. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2014-2018: 9,270

– Migration from Akron to Cleveland: 6,302 (#1 most common destination from Akron)

– Net migration: 2,968 to Akron