CLEVELAND (WJW) – People are expected to spend $5.87 billion this year for St. Patrick’s Day, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website has also released rankings on the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The 2022 stats take several things into account, including Irish population, Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, affordability, weather and the average price of beer.

WalletHub ranked Cleveland 13th overall.

It’s the highest-ranking Ohio city.

Also on the list is Cincinnati at 16th, Columbus at 20th and Dayton at 26th.

Here’s the top 10:

Philadelphia

Boston

Pittsburgh

Chicago

San Francisco

Reno

Naperville, IL

Tampa

Yonkers, NY

Buffalo

According to WalletHub, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was celebrated in Boston in 1737, not in Ireland.