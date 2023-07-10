**Related Video Above: Watch out for Lottery scammers online.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For those dreaming of millions this summer, the Powerball jackpot just keeps on growing.

Prior to Monday night’s drawing, the estimated Powerball jackpot is sitting at a cool $675 million, with a cash option of $340.9 million. And since joining Powerball in 2010, no one purchasing a ticket in Ohio has ever won that much money.

But which stores have sold winning tickets across the state? Only four jackpot winning tickets have ever been purchased in Ohio:

April 19, 2023 — $252.6 million jackpot ($134.7 million cash) : Bought at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia

: Bought at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia July 9, 2014 — $122 million advertised jackpot ($124.9 million final jackpot) – Bought at True North in Conneaut

Bought at True North in Conneaut June 2, 2010 — $261.6 million jackpot – Ticket sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury in Delaware County

– Ticket sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury in Delaware County June 23, 2010 — $97 million jackpot (split with Montana) – Purchased at Shirley’s Carryout in Curtice, not far from Toledo

As far as the second-tier $1 million prize — when a ticket matches 5 of the numbers but not the Powerball — more than 65 lucky winning tickets have been announced in Ohio since 2012.

According to the Ohio Lottery, at least four of those purchases have taken place in Northeast Ohio, including at Sandusky’s VFW Post #2529 in 2016 and Warren’s Valley View Food Mart in 2017, Get Go #3431 on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood last year and Get Go #3238 in Vermilion this year.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here and find out how many times certain numbers have been selected right here