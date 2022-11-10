LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Lakewood is installing new speed tables this week as part of the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.

The speed tables are being installed on Clarence Avenue between Detroit and Franklin Avenues.

This comes as a collaboration between the city and residents to study and address speeding on their block.

The City of Lakewood said the Neighborhood Traffic Program was made to ensure Lakewood neighborhood streets stay safe and accessible for residents across all modes of travel.

According to the city, the program focuses on neighborhood streets with characteristics that place them most at risk of adverse motor vehicle speed and volume issues.

