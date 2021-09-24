Where is Brian Laundrie? Search continues as officials offer insight on his whereabouts

NORTH PORT, Florida (WJW) – Police in North Port, Florida said Friday morning they were resuming their search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserves.

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest Thursday with bank card fraud, saying the 23-year-old made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 after his fiancé, Gabby Petito, went missing.

Today's official #FBIDenver statement and the arrest warrant for Mr. Brian Laundrie are attached. pic.twitter.com/eV1IY4l681 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Petito’s body was found near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area in Wyoming on September 19. She officially identified two days later.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

Laundrie is also wanted for questioning in Petito’s disappearance.

The two were traveling across the country when Gabby disappeared.

Brian returned to Florida, where they were living with his parents in North Port, in Gabby’s van on September 1.

The Laundrie’s hired a lawyer when Brian returned.

Brian’s parents told law enforcement that he went camping at the Carlton Reserves on September 14.

Brian Laundrie reportedly hasn’t been seen since.

North Port police shared a picture from the Carlton Reserves Friday.

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve Friday. pic.twitter.com/eqxVH3xpRR — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

The 25,000-acre nature area is swampy with subtropical terrain and wildlife including alligators, snakes, black bears and panthers.

Survival expert Mark Burrow talked to USA Today.

“If he’s down there in the Carlton Reserve, he’s living in hell,” Burrow said.

A private investigator told FOX News that he doesn’t believe Brian is in the reserve and says he could be headed back out west.

“That search in the swamp is leading everyone to believe Brian is in the swamp, and no civilians are paying attention to who is around them,” he said. “[The] focus needs to be on people being aware, [and] someone will see something, just like the campers who saw then van,” Dan Reimer said.

The FBI is asking for information from campers at the site Petito’s body was found.

The #FBI seeks info from anyone who used the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton Nat'l Forest, Grand Teton Nat'l Park, WY between Aug 27-30, 2021, & who may have had contact with Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito or may have seen her vehicle: https://t.co/QoBPv9Q41d pic.twitter.com/bAOEPWmYlb — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) September 22, 2021

The agency said it is seeking information from anyone who used the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest at Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 27-30, and who may have had contact with Petito or seen her vehicle.

Investigators search the Laundrie home this week and have seized the white van the couple was traveling in and a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie’s mother.