CLEVELAND (WJW) — NFL cornerback Joe Haden officially retired on Saturday after signing a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Haden will be honored Monday night against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium where he can express his gratitude to the city he says embraced him at the start of his career.

The 33-year-old was Cleveland’s first-round draft pick in 2010 and earned an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Browns.

“I just grew up here,” he said. “It was a spot that showed me so much, and I kind of wanted to reciprocate that love. It just finally feels like where I grew up, and this is the place where I want to end my career.”

You can see part of that interview here.

He played seven years in Cleveland then was released in August 2017. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent the past five years.

He called the breakup in 2017 “a tough day” but said he held no hard feelings toward Cleveland.

During an all-day celebration in Berea on Saturday, Haden was joined by his two kids, Joey and Jett, and his wife, Sarah.

He’s also planning to show his support for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 6 p.m. when the Cavs take on the New York Knicks.