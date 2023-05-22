(WJW) – We are wishing Stefani Schaefer a speedy recovery!

The longtime FOX 8 News in the Morning anchor is recovering from surgery.

Stefani shared on social media that she was doing yard work a couple of weeks ago when her foot slid out from beneath her and the accident landed her in the hospital.

She explains in the post that she “heard and felt pops and tears.” The injury tore her hamstring from the pelvic bone.

She said, “This is such a rare injury that there are only a few doctors in the country who do this delicate and tricky surgery. And thank God, Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic sports medicine team (and Cavaliers team doc) is one of the best in the country and did my surgery last Thursday.”

Stefani is unable to walk for six weeks to two months, or “quite possibly much longer.” She is also unable to sit normally.

“This will be a long, painful, and slow process to begin walking again,” wrote Stefani in her post.

But, she is anxious and excited to return to the FOX 8 anchor desk.

“I am doing everything I can to get back on the air on FOX 8. Thank You to FOX 8 for being so understanding and supportive during this awful time for me. I can’t wait to get back on the air! And I will continue to update you through my very slow and tedious progress!”