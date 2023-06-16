(WJW) – The National Weather Service spent all day Friday surveying areas impacted by storms the night before, looking to confirm tornadoes across northern Ohio.

So far, the NWS has confirmed the following tornadoes:

Ashland County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado, capable of causing winds of up to 85 mph, swept through the town of Nankin in rural Ashland County just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The tornado, which was 300 yards wide and traveled 1.2 miles, caused damage to the roof of a home and a barn. Trees were also toppled.

Huron County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with maximum wind speeds of roughly 115 miles per hour touched down in Huron County from northern Peru Township to northwest of Greenwich.

The NWS says they will provide more details on this tornado Saturday.

This comes as residents across Huron County have been dealing with storm damage. As FOX 8 reported, Fairfield Township was particularly hit hard, with downed trees, snapped powerlines and damaged buildings across the town.

Ottawa County

The National Weather Service confirmed a EF-2 tornado touched down about three miles south of Oak Harbor in Ottawa County around 6:49 p.m.

According to the NWS, the path of the tornado was 3.45 miles long and 200 yards wide, with peak winds reaching about 130 miles per hour.

The tornado caused destruction in the farming communities, destroying barns, damaging homes and leading to the deaths of several cattle.

Lucas County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 130 miles per hour touched down in Point Place, about five miles north of downtown Toledo, in Lucas County.

The tornado’s path was 300 yards wide and 2 miles long.

Sandusky County

The National Weather Service team confirmed two tornadoes in Sandusky County.

The first, an EF-1 with winds reaching 95 miles per hour, touched down in Rice Township, near the village of Lindsey. The path of the tornado was 100 yards wide and 0.15 miles long.

According to the NWS, the tornado knocked down some trees, including two onto a home.

The second, an EF-0, with winds reaching 80 miles per hour, touched down in Bellevue. It’s path was 500 yards wide and 0.93 miles long.

The tornado knocked down some powerlines and damaged some trees in Robert Peters Park.