(WJW) — You don’t have to tell Cleveland locals that Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a gem, and apparently we’re not alone in our love for this beautiful land that sits in the heart of Northeast Ohio.

A new study by a team from by Travel Lens, an online travel publication, has put the park in second place in the top 10 best national parks in the U.S.

The team says they looked at national park entrance fees, the number of recreational visitors, the distance to the closest city, and TripAdvisor reviews to award each national park a score out of 10.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park scored 8.16 out of 10 just behind the Great Smoky Mountains that scored 8.45.

Travel Lens says that CVNP is one of the smaller national parks on their list, at around 50 square miles, it boasts a free entrance fee and has a short distance to its closest city – just three miles separate Cuyahoga Valley and Peninsula.

The park has recently grown. At the end of December, the National Park Service bought a large portion of the former Brandywine Golf Course. After continued remediation of the property, the park hopes to be done with the cleanup phase by the end of 2023.

