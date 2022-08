Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (112 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,598 (11,480 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (185 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (16,550 fully vaccinated)



Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (412 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,596 (41,908 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (436 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (92,631 fully vaccinated)



Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (102 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,272 (9,438 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (149 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (17,859 fully vaccinated)



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Noble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (38 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,092 (3,475 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (59 total deaths)

— 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (6,830 fully vaccinated)



Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Perry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (96 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,882 (8,991 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (129 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (15,014 fully vaccinated)



Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (611 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,493 (58,298 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (1,103 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (132,379 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#44. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (2,180 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,533 (208,729 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (2,090 total deaths)

— 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (517,927 fully vaccinated)



Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (112 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,525 (11,132 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (171 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (20,887 fully vaccinated)



Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (478 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,857 (45,731 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (482 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (98,042 fully vaccinated)



Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (158 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,118 (18,775 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (231 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (30,178 fully vaccinated)



Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (536 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,005 (45,544 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (950 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (110,233 fully vaccinated)



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tuscarawas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (249 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,056 (22,128 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (511 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (41,479 fully vaccinated)



Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (161 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,370 (17,325 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (37,990 fully vaccinated)



Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (187 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,322 (16,967 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (317 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (33,113 fully vaccinated)



Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Knox County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (174 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,197 (14,457 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (232 total deaths)

— 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (27,297 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (661 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,166 (63,733 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (594 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (153,888 fully vaccinated)



OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (152 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,104 (12,892 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (220 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (23,499 fully vaccinated)



Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (882 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,259 (75,162 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (994 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (200,450 fully vaccinated)



Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (82 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,248 (8,343 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (122 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (12,814 fully vaccinated)



User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (169 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,613 (14,988 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (240 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (31,145 fully vaccinated)



Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (604 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,412 (56,586 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (562 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (119,285 fully vaccinated)



Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (173 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,779 (15,603 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (224 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (28,254 fully vaccinated)



Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#28. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (398 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,215 (37,832 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (592 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (71,556 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Vinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (40 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,073 (3,150 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (56 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (5,202 fully vaccinated)



James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (199 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,028 (21,499 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (272 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (32,493 fully vaccinated)



Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (329 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,068 (27,889 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (487 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (51,798 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brown County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (136 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,740 (12,048 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (185 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (18,130 fully vaccinated)



David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (207 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,406 (16,597 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (146 total deaths)

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (33,235 fully vaccinated)



Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (113 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,740 (8,387 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (105 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (15,017 fully vaccinated)



Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (543 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,772 (41,849 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (519 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (107,283 fully vaccinated)



User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wyandot County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (71 new cases, +223% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,281 (5,722 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (105 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,474 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (214 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,827 (16,218 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 499 (326 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (33,134 fully vaccinated)



Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (150 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,240 (11,071 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (174 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (19,818 fully vaccinated)



Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (128 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,489 (11,464 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (156 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (17,467 fully vaccinated)



Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (1,781 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,330 (139,995 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (2,037 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (303,657 fully vaccinated)



Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (155 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,017 (12,335 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (190 total deaths)

— 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (18,111 fully vaccinated)



Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (83 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,583 (5,173 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (91 total deaths)

— 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (10,957 fully vaccinated)



dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (106 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,697 (7,263 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (125 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (13,926 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Darke County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (201 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,997 (13,288 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (242 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (20,530 fully vaccinated)



Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (109 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,630 (7,653 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 549 (152 total deaths)

— 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (9,888 fully vaccinated)



John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (479 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,215 (34,183 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (516 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (54,879 fully vaccinated)



Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (303 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,637 (21,188 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (306 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (39,543 fully vaccinated)



Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (364 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,996 (27,585 total cases)

— 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (295 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (42,150 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (143 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,512 (9,890 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (141 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (15,649 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coshocton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (163 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,617 (8,644 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (161 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (14,494 fully vaccinated)



User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (190 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,385 (12,193 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (217 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (18,997 fully vaccinated)



Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (367 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,692 (23,115 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (261 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (38,332 fully vaccinated)



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pike County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 569 (158 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,764 (8,266 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (123 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (12,694 fully vaccinated)



Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (342 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,779 (20,086 total cases)

— 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (261 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (30,300 fully vaccinated)



Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (178 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,771 (8,602 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (129 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (14,181 fully vaccinated)