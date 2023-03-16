Editor’s note: Watch previously aired video above for coverage on Top Thrill Dragster

(WJW) — In case you weren’t already convinced, Cedar Point is high up in the ranks on the list of North America’s most popular amusement parks.

According to data from Family Destinations Guide, “America’s Roller Coast” is ranked in fourth place.

Family vacations experts analyzed TripAdvisor data on the 20 most visited amusement parks in North America and found that Cedar Point is the only amusement park on this list that’s neither in Florida nor California.

Earning 5,930 “excellent” reviews out of 9,186 total TripAdvisor reviews, gave the park its fourth place spot.

It’s known to be one of the biggest amusement parks worldwide, is home to over 70 attractions, including 17 roller coasters.

Here’s a list of the top 10 amusement parks in North America:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney California Adventure Park

Cedar Point in Sandusky

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California

Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort

Universal Studios Hollywood

Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

SeaWorld Orlando

Changes are coming to Cedar Point for the opening of the 2023 season.

Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and regular night beach parties, Cedar Point Nights, will just be a memory.

The Matterhorn and Scrambler, now renamed Atomic Scrambler, are moving to The Boardwalk, as part of its expansion opening this season. The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed Calypso, a “former park classic.”