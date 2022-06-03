SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– USA Today released its 2022 list of best theme parks and it features two from Ohio.

SeaWorld Orlando topped the list, followed by Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri and Kings Island in Mason, Ohio. Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Tampa round out the top five.

Cedar Point ranked at No. 6. It’s up one spot from last year. The second-oldest continually operating park in North America has 18 coasters, more than 70 rides and a water park.

In 2021, Cedar Point’s Millennium Force was ninth of the USA Today list of best rollercoaster. This year’s list has not been released.