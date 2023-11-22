TEMECULA, Calif. (WJW) – Border patrol agents are showing off a big bust.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents stopped a woman on Interstate 15 last week near Temecula.

Border patrol said a canine alerted to the vehicle.

Agents found 62 bundles of pills stuffed into the door panels and seats of the car, according to a press release.

Tests showed the pills contained fentanyl – with an estimated street value of $3.692 million dollars.

Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection

“Our agents are dedicated to keeping America safe”, said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “We will continue to serve on the frontlines against fentanyl by disrupting and ultimately dismantling the drug trafficking organizations who profit in this poison.”

According to a press release, border patrol agents in the San Diego sector have seized 1,285 pounds of fentanyl during fiscal year 2023.

This stop alone accounted for more than 81 pounds of drugs.

The woman has not been named. Border patrol said she’s been turned over to the local sheriff’s office.