(WJW) – The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) is tracking a bloom of Microcystis cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae in western Lake Erie.

The bloom spans from Stony Point, Mich., to Port Clinton and extends into the western basin, NCCOS reports.

Additionally, Sandusky Bay is experiencing a localized bloom of mixed cyanobacteria.

Although toxins have been found to be below what is called the recreational limit, caution is advised as toxins can be highly concentrated in scum.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to exercise the utmost care and avoid contact with the water if scum is visible.

This applies not only to pets but also to individuals, as dense Microcystis blooms can cause skin rashes, burns, and blistering of the mouth, according to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Furthermore, ingestion or inhalation of water containing dense bloom material may lead to symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, headaches, diarrhea, pneumonia, and fever.

While no human deaths from microcystin ingestion have been reported, dogs, wildlife, and livestock have suffered fatalities following exposure to this toxin, according to OEHHA.

Swimming or playing in water that contains or recently contained Microcystis blooms poses a common exposure risk, particularly for children who are more likely to unintentionally ingest water while swimming.

NOAA predicts that Lake Erie will have a smaller-than-average algal bloom this summer.

They say this year’s bloom is expected to measure 3, with a potential range of 2 – 4.5, which would be among the smaller blooms since 2011.

NOAA reports the duration of the bloom depends on the frequency of wind events in September.