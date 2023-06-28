[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two Cleveland mounted police officers visited with “The Terminator” himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Can you believe it?” reads the Wednesday Facebook post from the Cleveland Police Fourth District.

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses with two Cleveland mounted police patrol officers and their mounts, Max and Jim, in June 2023. (Cleveland Division of Police)

The former California governor and bodybuilding icon last week posed for a photo with the two officers and their mounts, Max and Jim, along North Marginal Road, police said.

It’s unclear when he’ll be back.

As FOX 8 News reported in 2020, Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic that year.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said at the time.

The Arnold Sports Festival is set for Feb. 29, 2024, to March 3, 2024 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center.