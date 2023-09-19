(WJW) — Motorists can expect multiple sobriety checkpoints in Northeast Ohio this week.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office plans to screen motorists for driving under the influence on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Plain Township, according to a Tuesday news release.

“We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers,” reads the release. “We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.”

There have been more than 250 OVI-related crashes in Stark County so far this year, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol crash statistics. Of those crashes, five were fatal and 100 were believed to have caused injury.

Also this week, police in Brook Park are planning a sobriety checkpoint. The location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint, according to a news release.

There have been more than 500 OVI-related crashes so far this year in Cuyahoga County. Of those crashes, at least 18 were fatal and more than 200 were suspected of causing injury.