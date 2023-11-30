[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a proposal to allow local governments to ban recreational marijuana use.]
(WJW) — Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio on Dec. 7, when the state’s new adult-use cannabis law takes effect.
After that, the newly created Division of Cannabis Control is expected to be licensing eligible dispensaries over the following nine months — so it likely won’t be ready for sale until well into 2024.
But you’re probably living near a location where it could be sold.
Under the state’s adult-use cannabis act, Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries that have a certificate of operation or a medical provisional license will automatically receive a license to dispense marijuana to adults ages 21 and older.
There are more than 100 active medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio, according to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program, including 33 in Northeast Ohio:
Ashtabula County
- Italian Herbs, 2712 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula
Columbiana County
- FRX Health, 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool
Cuyahoga County
- The Botanist, 3865 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland
- The Landing Dispensary, 1978 W. 3rd St., Cleveland
- Rise, 1222 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland
- Shangri-La Dispensary, 4618 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland
- Amplify, 1782 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
- Good River Wellness, 27101 Euclid Ave., Euclid
- Nectar Medical Cannabis, 21100 Saint Clair Ave., Euclid
- Terrasana Labs, 10500 Antenucci Road Suite 200, Garfield Heights
- Rise, 18607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
- Rise, 11818 Madison Ave., Lakewood
- Ayr Dispensary, 27900 Chagrin Blvd. Suites 900B&C, Woodmere
Lake County
- Bloom Medicinals, 382 Blackbrook Road, Painesville
- Insa, 27751 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
- The Botanist, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe
Lorain County
- BAM Cannabis, 709 Sugar Lane, Elyria
- Rise, 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road W., Lorain
- The Citizen by Klutch, 5152 Grove Ave., Lorain
Mahoning County
- Green Leaf Therapy, 93 S. Bridge St., Struthers
- Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., Youngstown
Portage County
- Bliss Ohio, 331 E. Main St., Kent
- Supergood, 554 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna
Stark County
- The Citizen by Klutch, 401 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton
- ZenLeaf Canton, 3224 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton
- The Botanist, 3840 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton
- The Green Goat Dispensary, 4016 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton
Summit County
- Bloom Medicinals, 737 E. North St., Akron
- Culture Cannabis Club, 1568 E. Archwood Ave., Akron
- Curaleaf, 1220 Buchholzer Blvd. Suites C&D, Cuyahoga Falls
Trumbull County
- gLeaf Medical Cannabis, 2932 Youngstown Road SE, Warren
Tuscarawas County
- Ratio, 1145 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia
See the full list of Ohio dispensaries on the Medical Marijuana Control Program website.