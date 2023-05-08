ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Hiding inside a clothes dryer and other various places throughout a suspected drug house.

That’s where Elyria police say they found seven suspects who were all arrested in connection with a long list of various illegal drugs.

It all started when officers saw two suspects wanted on outstanding warrants go into a Kenyon Avenue home.

The leaseholder of the house let officers inside the home.

Police found seven suspects hiding in an array of places including an attic, under the basement stairs, under a pile of blankets; one was suspect was found hiding in a clothes dryer.

Officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, hypodermic syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

The Elyria Police Department said in a Facebook post they believes the arrest of these individuals has made the Eastern Heights Neighborhood of Elyria and the entire community a safer place.