(WJW) – No one hit the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but players in Ohio will still want to check their tickets. That’s because five people are holding tickets worth thousands of dollars!

According to lottery officials, one lucky player in Ohio purchased a ticket worth $150,000, and four in the Buckeye State are holding tickets worth $50,000.

None of the tickets have been claimed yet.

Here is where lottery officials say the tickets were purchased:

The ticket worth $150,000 was sold at:

Vanlue Carryout in Vanlue

The winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold at:

Main Street Marathon in Monroe

Ray’s Food Mart in Springdale

Sheetz (#431) in North Canton

Kroger (#536) in Fremont

The jackpot has now spiked to $1.73 billion. Lottery officials say that’s the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers announced Wednesday were: white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing is on Wednesday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Good luck!