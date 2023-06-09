OHIO (WJW) — Two Northeast Ohio residents hit it big this week after winning the top prizes on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game, Billion.

Robert Haymon, of Bentleyville, chose the $500,000 cash option, and after mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he’ll receive $360,000.

His ticket was purchased at D&M Convenience Food Mart in Solon.

A second winning scratch-off was sold in New Philadelphia.

After state and federal taxes, Archie Chenevey, of New Philadelphia, will receive $36,000 a year for 20 years after his win.

The ticket was purchased at Marty’s Coaches Corner.

Billion is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $1 million for life. As of June 7, there were four top prizes remaining in the game.