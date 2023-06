MORAINE, Ohio (WJW) – In a stroke of luck, a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Moraine.

The ticket, which was a manual pick, matched five numbers without the Mega Ball. The sale of the ticket was confirmed by the Ohio Lottery Commission, but no one has claimed it yet.

Friday night’s Mega Million numbers were 3-19-53-60-68-13 with a Mega Ball of 13.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.