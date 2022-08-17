** Above, watch video of tall ships visiting Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor district in July 2022.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Tours of two historically authentic naval vessels cruising Lake Erie are scheduled for this weekend.

The US Brig Niagara and the Pride of Baltimore II this weekend are celebrating the birthday of the “Hero of Lake Erie,” Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry.

You can tour the decks of both ships from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21 at Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial, offering a “rare opportunity to see both of these impressive ships up close,” reads Miller Ferry’s website.

Perry was the commander of the U.S. Naval Force during the War of 1812’s Battle of Lake Erie.

Birthday festivities include small arms and carronade demonstrations and a junior ranger program, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 419-285-2184.