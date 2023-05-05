CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Run to You Racing are bringing a new race series to Canton featuring a 5K, 6K, 10K and a Half Marathon.

Also called the Pro Football Hall of Fame Race Series, the events beginning in 2024 will include four run/walk races that aim to improve the health, wellness and fitness around the area.

Each event will be held on courses throughout Canton, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame Village, downtown Canton, Stadium Park, Centennial Plaza and several neighborhoods.

“The Hall of Fame is truly excited to bring this type of event to Canton,” Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a press release. “For those making the trip to Canton, I have no doubt that during the Race Series each participant will experience what makes Canton so great.”

The race series kicks off in late April 2024 and will conclude with a two-day event at the end of August in downtown Canton.

“We are excited to produce a truly unique race series that blends the best of in-person and virtual events, offering options for participants of all ages and abilities here in Canton and around the country,” said Jim Chaney, executive director for Run to You Racing.

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Race Series:

April 21, 2024: Training Camp 10K, Downtown Canton

Training Camp 10K, Downtown Canton June 16, 2024: Father’s Day 5K, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Father’s Day 5K, Pro Football Hall of Fame August 24, 2024: Kickoff 6K, Downtown Canton

Kickoff 6K, Downtown Canton August 25, 2024: Pro Football Hall of Fame Half Marathon, Downtown Canton

The combined distances of the four races equal 26.2 miles, which is the length of a full marathon.

All four races in the series will provide both an in-person and a virtual option allowing participants to run in-person in Canton, virtually in their city or a combination of the two.

All participants will receive event shirts and finisher medals.

All ages and abilities are welcome with race divisions for runners and walkers.

Registration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Race Series is open, and the first 100 series participants to register will receive a special incentive.

For more information on the four races and to register, visit www.HallofFameRun.com.

Each event will also will feature a comprehensive training program to prepare individuals for the respective races.