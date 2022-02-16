When you can jump in for Cleveland’s 2022 Polar Plunge

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous Polar Plunge.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2022 Cleveland Polar Plunge is back in person this year.

The frigid dive raises money for Special Olympics programs in Ohio.

The plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at Edgewater Beach.

There is also a virtual option for people who are not able to attend.

Participants 18 and over must raise a minimum of $75. It’s $50 for those under 18.

They then run into Lake Erie.

There is also a costume contest and lawn games.

The best individual and team costumes will receive the Golden Plunger award.

You may also see a few FOX 8 faces at the event.

You can sign up here.