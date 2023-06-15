WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A local Aldi grocery store that’s been closed for renovations is expected to reopen later this month.

The grocery store at 30700 Detroit Road in the Savannah Commons is slated to welcome back shoppers at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, according to a news release.

The store will then be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The renovated Westlake ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options,” reads the release.

See photos of the renovated interiors of Aldi stores across the country:

(Courtesy of Aldi)

The first 100 customers on June 29 will get a gift card. Shoppers between Thursday, June 29, and Sunday, July 2, can also enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card.