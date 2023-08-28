(WJW) – It’s been four days since severe storms and multiple tornadoes hit Northeast Ohio, and more than 10,000 First Energy customers are still without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Vermilion, Mentor, Warrensville Heights, Chardon, and Middlefield. Cleveland experienced one for the first time in 30 years.

The majority of customers without electricity are located in Cuyahoga and Lake Counties.

Estimated restoration times vary. While some are expected to have power restored sometime today, others may not have their lights back on until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

You can find estimated restoration times specific to your location, here.

In a Sunday press release, First Energy said more than 4,300 employees, contractors, and outside resources are working around the clock to get power restored.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said, these are the times power crews are proudest to do their jobs as they work tirelessly to repair each and every snapped pole and dangling line.

“Many of them have left their own families in the dark here in the Northeast Ohio area to restore power to our customers. And they will continue working around the clock, 16-hour shifts, until every last customer is back up and running,” said Siburkis.

As of Sunday, First Energy said they had restored power to more than 90% of the 466,000 customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania that were without power after the storm hit.