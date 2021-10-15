When will next child tax credit payment hit accounts?

(WJW) – The 4th child tax credit (CTC) payment is due to hit bank accounts Friday, October 15.

Following that, there will be just two payments left.

For those who get checks by mail, the October payments could take up to a week to arrive.

Share information about the advance #ChildTaxCredit to help eligible families who are not required to file taxes register now to get monthly payments. See #IRS resources at https://t.co/2G6i7dXm0z

*Thanks Logan for helping us spread the word!* pic.twitter.com/r6HnuUjgTS — IRSnews (@IRSnews) October 15, 2021

Child tax credits expire at the end of this year.

They give eligible households who opted in up to 50% of the total credit they would get for their child on a tax return in six advance payments.

The Biden Administration hopes to renew the CTC through 2025.

It’s too late to un-enroll from the October payment, but families can still opt-out for the final two checks.

The opt-out deadline for the November payment is November 1. The opt-out deadline for the December payment.

Click here to opt-out.