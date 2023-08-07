(WJW) – Most of the power is back on for the 24,000 FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison customers who lost power Monday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., the company reported Lorain County was the most significantly affected – with 20,000 locations without power.

Restoration times are estimated to be in the afternoon.

Around 10 a.m., around half of the customers came back on in Lorain County.

FirstEnergy hasn’t reported a cause.

Multiple areas across the county were impacted. Much of the power was restored around 10:45 a.m.