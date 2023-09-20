[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tailgaters heading downtown for Browns games can expect to pay more to park starting Oct. 1.

That’s when the city’s new parking lot rates take effect, part of a citywide overhaul of parking. Legislation setting the new rates was approved by council members on Monday.

“As we work toward our goal of smart parking across the city, we have to factor in rising operational costs as well as the cost of the necessary upgrades,” the city’s Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen is quoted in a news release. “Parking in Cleveland is well below market rate, especially for special events and at peak times, making these adjustments essential for continued maintenance and improvements to our facilities.”

Not all the parking lot rates are changing right now, although the legislation gives the city that authority. Here are the changes to rates and caps taking effect on Oct. 1:

Willard Park Garage

Zero to 60 minutes: $4 flat rate; $1.50 for each additional 30 minutes; $12 daily

Special event parking is capped at $60

Browns gameday parking: $40 per space

Monthly rate for non-city employees: $150 (capped at $175)

North Coast Municipal (Muni) Lot

Daily rate for cars, SUVs, small trucks: $5 (capped at $10)

Daily rate for RVs, buses, oversized trucks: $35 (capped at $50)

Non-city employee monthly rate: $70 (capped at $100)

Special event parking is capped at $50

Browns gameday parking: $40 per space

Overnight rate for RVs and buses: $75 (capped at $80)

Overnight rate for cars: $25 (capped at $30)

Canal Basin Lot

Daily rate: $5 (capped at $10)

Weekday special event parking (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) is capped at $50

Browns gameday parking: $20 per space

The notice teases new information about new municipal lots and improvements to street parking is “coming soon.”

Other parking changes

The legislation also includes an increase to West Side Market parking.

At the West Side Market, free parking on market days drops from 90 minutes to 60 minutes and the parking fee increases from $1 per hour to “up-to” $3 per hour after that.

Council also approved increases for meters, which will also be able to be adjusted based on demand.