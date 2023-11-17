*If you change your mind on the turkey, the video above shows restaurants open on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to thaw your turkey.

Timeline

According to the experts at Butterball, you may want to start as soon as today if you plan to thaw your turkey in the fridge; it takes at least one day of thawing for every four pounds of turkey.

How to correctly thaw a turkey

According to Butterball, thawing it in the fridge is the preferred way.

Tips to thaw in the fridge:

— Thaw breast side up in unopened wrapper on tray in the fridge

— Allow at least one day of thawing for every four pounds of turkey

— Use turkey within four days after thawing

Coldwater thawing takes less time, but requires more attention.

Tips for cold water thawing:

— Thaw breast side down in unopened wrapper with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely

— Change water every 30 minutes, and if turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep it chilled

— Estimate a minimum thawing time of 30 minutes per pound of turkey