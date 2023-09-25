*Attached video: ‘Halloween’ house for sale in southern California
CLEVELAND (WJW) – With fall finally here, we know a lot of you are beyond ready for spooky season, and your kids are already excited for this year’s haul of Halloween treats.
Fox 8 News has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
Alliance
Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Avon
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Avon Lake
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Bay Village
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Berea
Trick-or-Treat on the Trails: Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Brecksville
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Brooklyn
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Heights
Halloween Trunk or Treat Party & Dance: Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Brook Park
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Brunswick
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Canton
Free trunk or treat at Stadium Park: Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Chagrin Falls
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Chardon
Chardon Square Association at the gazebo: Tuesday, October 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls
Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Elyria
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Euclid
Free Trunk or Treat at Euclid City Hall Parking Lot: Friday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Fairlawn
Sunday, October 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Fairview Park
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lakewood
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lorain
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Macedonia
Trick or treat in Longwood Park: Saturday, October 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mentor
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
North Royalton
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
North Ridgeville
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Norwalk
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Parma
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Painesville
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Twinsburg
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Valley View
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wadsworth
Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Warrensville Heights
Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 24th from 6 – 8 p.m.
Willoughby
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
(This list will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email tips@fox8.com.)