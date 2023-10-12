(WJW) – A few light showers moving in from the west. Scattered showers will continue into the morning commute before fizzling out by the afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day with cloudy conditions. Highs in the low 60’s today.

It’ll be drier with some sun by the evening commute.

A break from the rain is expected Thursday evening through Friday.

More showers move back in for the weekend. Widespread rain is expected after the Friday night football games.

It’ll be a soggy and windy start to the weekend! Winds increase with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour likely on Saturday.

On Sunday, on-and-off showers as cooler temperatures drop back in and linger next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.