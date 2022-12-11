(WJW) — Ohioans will get a chance to buy some rare liquors when Ohio Liquor’s 2022 Winter Bottle Lottery goes live Monday.

The online lottery starts at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. the following Monday, Dec. 19. Eligible Ohioans may enter for all of the bottles listed, but will only be eligible to win the right to purchase one.

Entrants must be at least 21 years old and an Ohio resident. Military servicemembers stationed in Ohio may also enter. More signup information can be found on the Ohio Liquor website.

Here are some of the bottles up for grabs, ranging in price (before tax) from $69.99 to $299.99:

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

Van Winkle Collection