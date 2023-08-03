(WJW) – Ingrid Michaelson, the renowned singer-songwriter, has announced that her highly anticipated adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ beloved romance novel, “The Notebook,” will soon hit Broadway.

Michaelson made the announcement on Instagram Thursday.

The musical is set to begin previews at New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 6, with the official opening night scheduled for March 14.

Michaelson expressed her enthusiasm for the project, revealing that musical theater has always been a passion of hers.

“I hope to see you at the theater,” Michaelson wrote. “I’ll be the one clapping the loudest, laughing the loudest, and probably crying the loudest.”

Michaelson initially revealed her plans to adapt “The Notebook” into a musical during an appearance on the Today show back in 2019.

Also on the project, Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”), Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Rent”) and Schele Williams (“The Way I Am,” “Girls Chase Boys”).

The novel became a popular film in 2004 starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, who play Noah and Allie.

The cast has not been announced.