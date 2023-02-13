(WJW) — Jason Aldean announced on Monday his plans to visit Northeast Ohio as part of his Highway Desperado Tour 2023.

Right during the peak of summer, the tour is scheduled to make a stop at Blossom Music Center on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You can get your tickets here where fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge and a pre-show acoustic performance. Click here for more.

Mitchell Tenpenny is set to support Aldean, alongside openers Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

The 41-city tour kicks off on July 14 in New York and wraps up in Tampa on October 28.

The ACM Artist of the Decade has 27 number one singles, 15 billions streams and more than 20 million albums sold.

In 2022, the Grammy-nominated entertainer released his 10th career studio album, Macon, Georgia, with 20 new songs and 10 live tracks.