CLEVELAND (WJW) – Although hunting has been underway in Ohio since September, gun hunting season is about to begin.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Wildlife Council approved hunting and trapping season dates for 2023-24 in April.

According to the ODNR, deer are the state’s most popular game animal.

Dates for hunting in Ohio:

Deer archery: Sept. 30, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

Youth deer gun: Nov. 18-19, 2023

Deer gun: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023; Dec. 16-17, 2023

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 6-9, 2024

What’s new this year

Bag limits have increased to three deer in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monroe counties, and will decrease to two in Butler County. As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance

The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) disease surveillance area in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties allows additional hunting opportunities to slow the spread of CWD.

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties also have opportunities to participate in disease surveillance area seasons:

Deer archery season: Sept. 9, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

