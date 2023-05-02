Editor’s Note: The video above is about National Donut Day.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dunkin’ is showing appreciation for healthcare workers this National Nurses Day by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The promotion, which requires no purchase or ID, is available on May 6 at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

The coffee chain is also celebrating the day by bringing back its Butter Pecan flavor as a permanent addition to the menu.

Dunkin’ is the largest coffee and donut brand in the United States, with over 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.