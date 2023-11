Editor’s Note: The video above is about celebrities from Ohio.

(WJW) – Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced his 2024 U.S. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?, Monday.

Grammy-award-winning artist, producer, and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake on tour.

The tour will make a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 15, with Cash App Card Presale. General on-sale begins on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 am at drakerelated.com

Here is a list of tour stops:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~