BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans can watch eight free, open training camp practices this season.

The team’s 2023 open training camp starts at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, 76 Lou Groza Blvd. Gates open at 1 p.m.

“Our passionate fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” spokesperson Brent Rossi is quoted in a news release.

“Our primary goal is to craft extraordinary experiences and unforgettable moments for our fans. Training camp offers a unique atmosphere where we can deliver these remarkable opportunities, setting the stage for an unforgettable 2023 season.”

When is the 2023 Browns training camp?

Gates open one hour before each practice starts.

If the weather forces the practice indoors, there won’t be enough space to allow fans to stick around. If that happens, ticketholders will be notified through the Browns Mobile App as soon as possible.

See the Browns’ training camp schedule below, with the eight home practice dates in bold — each with its own themed, family-friendly activities:

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 : “Youth football/flag football” theme

: “Youth football/flag football” theme 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 : “Throwback” theme

: “Throwback” theme 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 : “Superheroes” theme

: “Superheroes” theme 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 : “Stay in the game” theme

: “Stay in the game” theme 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Preseason game against the Washington Commanders

2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Joint practice in Philadelphia

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Joint practice in Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 : “Browns backers” theme

: “Browns backers” theme 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 : “Military appreciation” theme

: “Military appreciation” theme 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 : “Barks and bites” theme

: “Barks and bites” theme 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 : “Browns give back” theme

: “Browns give back” theme 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs

How to get tickets and where to park

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. Season ticketholders get a 48-hour advance window to reserve their tickets, starting on Tuesday, July 11.

Just like past training camps and home games, the tickets won’t be printed. Fans are encouraged to download the Browns Mobile App, create a profile and enable notifications for the latest information before each training camp session — like if it gets canceled due to weather.

Each account can register up to four tickets for each session.

Fans can enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Fans will get parking information with their ticket.

What can you bring to the Browns training camp?

Here’s what you can’t bring:

Weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers and inflatable items are not permitted.

Portable or folding chairs are not permitted. Fans can sit in the bleachers on a first-come, first-served basis. Wheelchair-accessible seating is also available.

Metal, plastic or glass containers are not permitted — including coolers, ice chests or thermal containers — unless they are medically necessary. However, clear and unopened plastic water bottles no larger than 20 ounces are allowed.

Smoking and alcohol are not permitted.

Here’s what you can bring:

Just like at home games, fans must bring belongings in a clear bag or a small clutch, per NFL rules.

Cameras are permitted, “but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice.” Professional camera equipment is not permitted. Photos taken cannot be used commercially.

Strollers are permitted “but are subject to inspection.”